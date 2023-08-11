The New York Mets (52-62) host the Atlanta Braves (72-41) in NL East play, at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (10-10) for the Braves and Tylor Megill (6-5) for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (10-10, 3.86 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (6-5, 5.45 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (10-10) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.86 and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .254 in 22 games this season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 22 starts this season.

Morton has 19 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Charlie Morton vs. Mets

The Mets have scored 497 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They have 888 hits, 28th in baseball, with 143 home runs (11th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Mets in two games, and they have gone 10-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over 10 innings.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.45 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 76 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.

Megill is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Megill will try to secure his 10th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 16 appearances this season.

Tylor Megill vs. Braves

He will face a Braves offense that ranks third in the league with 644 total runs scored while batting .273 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .500 slugging percentage (first in MLB action) and has hit a total of 217 home runs (first in the league).

Head-to-head against the Braves this season, Megill has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out four.

