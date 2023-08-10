On Thursday, August 10 at 12:35 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (72-40) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63) at PNC Park. Bryce Elder will get the nod for the Braves, while Bailey Falter will take the hill for the Pirates.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +170 moneyline odds to win. The total is 10 runs for the game.

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-3, 3.43 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-7, 4.87 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Braves and Pirates game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-210), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Braves are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.76 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 99 games this season and won 64 (64.6%) of those contests.

The Braves have a record of 22-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (68.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Braves went 6-4 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 92 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (41.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Pirates have won five of 12 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.