How to Watch the NFL Preseason Streaming Live This Week
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Texans vs the New England Patriots is one of many options on the NFL preseason slate this week -- findo out how to watch below.
NFL Preseason Games Streaming Live Today
Watch Houston Texans at New England Patriots NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
Watch Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
Watch Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Friday, August 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
Watch New York Giants at Detroit Lions NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Friday, August 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
Watch Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Friday, August 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
Watch Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Friday, August 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
Watch Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Friday, August 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
Watch Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Friday, August 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
Watch Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
Watch Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
Watch New York Jets at Carolina Panthers NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
Watch Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
Watch Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
Watch Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
Watch Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
Watch San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders NFL Preseason
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
