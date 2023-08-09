Tampa Bay Rays (69-46) will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals (49-65) at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, August 9 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the season.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Cardinals have +135 odds to win. A 9-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Jalen Beeks - TB (2-3, 6.27 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (2-0, 4.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Rays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (+135) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Nolan Arenado get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 92 times and won 61, or 66.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Rays have a 39-13 record (winning 75% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Rays have a 5-1 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with 21 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a mark of 1-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 23rd 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.