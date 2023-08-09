Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (71-40) and Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62) matching up at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on August 9.

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (3-1) for the Braves and Quinn Priester (2-1) for the Pirates.

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Braves did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 98 times this season and won 63, or 64.3%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won two of its four games when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 75% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 633 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

Braves Schedule