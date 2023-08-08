The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .248 with eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 69.0% of his games this season (29 of 42), with more than one hit six times (14.3%).

He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (23.8%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season (15 of 42), with two or more runs three times (7.1%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .267 AVG .229 .337 OBP .308 .480 SLG .329 8 XBH 5 4 HR 1 6 RBI 7 23/8 K/BB 25/8 0 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings