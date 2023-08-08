The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.456) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 31st in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 72 of 109 games this season, with multiple hits 38 times.
  • In 14 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.8%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 35 games this season (32.1%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 49 games this season (45.0%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 52
.274 AVG .282
.382 OBP .347
.451 SLG .460
20 XBH 20
9 HR 9
29 RBI 28
61/36 K/BB 44/22
5 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.46), first in WHIP (.997), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
