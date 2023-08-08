Tampa Bay Rays (68-46) will take on the St. Louis Cardinals (49-64) at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, August 8 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +145 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (12-6, 3.46 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (6-7, 4.29 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 91 games this season and won 60 (65.9%) of those contests.

The Rays have a 32-13 record (winning 71.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Rays have a 4-2 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 21, or 46.7%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

