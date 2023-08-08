Tuesday's contest at PNC Park has the Atlanta Braves (70-40) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Braves will give the ball to Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 4.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.35 ERA).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Braves have won 62, or 63.9%, of the 97 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 38-16, a 70.4% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 62.3% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 625 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule