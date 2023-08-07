Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, August 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .244 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In 14.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this season (26.8%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.2%.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.246
|AVG
|.241
|.280
|OBP
|.313
|.480
|SLG
|.428
|19
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|17
|50/9
|K/BB
|39/15
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bido (2-2 with a 5.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.18, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
