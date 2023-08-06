Zack Thompson is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday against Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are sixth in MLB play with 156 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis ranks sixth in baseball with a .433 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals are seventh in the majors with a .258 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 12th in runs scored with 525 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals' .331 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

St. Louis has a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.448).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Thompson gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.

The 25-year-old southpaw has 15 appearances in relief this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Twins L 3-2 Home Miles Mikolas Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies L 9-4 Home Adam Wainwright Chris Flexen 8/5/2023 Rockies W 6-2 Home Steven Matz Ty Blach 8/6/2023 Rockies - Home Zack Thompson Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays - Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays - Away Dakota Hudson Shane McClanahan 8/10/2023 Rays - Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals - Away Adam Wainwright Zack Greinke 8/12/2023 Royals - Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans

