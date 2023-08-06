Nolan Arenado and Jurickson Profar will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Rockies have +165 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -200 +165 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been the moneyline favorite 55 total times this season. They've gone 24-31 in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 3-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 66.7%.

St. Louis has played in 109 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-51-4).

The Cardinals have put together a 1-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 12.5% of the time).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-32 24-31 23-19 26-43 38-47 11-15

