Sunday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (49-63) and Colorado Rockies (43-67) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET on August 6.

The Cardinals will call on Zack Thompson (2-3) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (8-8).

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rockies

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

  • In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Cardinals have been favored 55 times and won 24, or 43.6%, of those games.
  • This season St. Louis has won three of its five games when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
  • St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 525 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cardinals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 1 Twins L 3-2 Miles Mikolas vs Pablo Lopez
August 2 Twins W 7-3 Dakota Hudson vs Joe Ryan
August 3 Twins L 5-3 Matthew Liberatore vs Sonny Gray
August 4 Rockies L 9-4 Adam Wainwright vs Chris Flexen
August 5 Rockies W 6-2 Steven Matz vs Ty Blach
August 6 Rockies - Zack Thompson vs Austin Gomber
August 8 @ Rays - Miles Mikolas vs Zach Eflin
August 9 @ Rays - Dakota Hudson vs Shane McClanahan
August 10 @ Rays - Matthew Liberatore vs Zack Littell
August 11 @ Royals - Adam Wainwright vs Zack Greinke
August 12 @ Royals - Steven Matz vs Cole Ragans

