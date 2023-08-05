Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Nolan Arenado (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (115) this season while batting .283 with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- In 74 of 105 games this year (70.5%) Arenado has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (31.4%).
- He has homered in 20% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has driven home a run in 44 games this year (41.9%), including more than one RBI in 20% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored at least once 42 times this season (40%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.312
|AVG
|.252
|.360
|OBP
|.299
|.527
|SLG
|.500
|23
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|13
|38
|RBI
|41
|39/16
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.51 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.
