The St. Louis Cardinals (48-63) will rely on Nolan Arenado when they host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (43-66) at Busch Stadium on Saturday, August 5. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run over/under is listed in the game.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (2-7, 4.06 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (1-0, 4.22 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 23 (42.6%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (41.5%) in those contests.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+125) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+110)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +15000 - 4th

