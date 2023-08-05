Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on Saturday, at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 155 total home runs.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .257 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (519 total runs).

The Cardinals' .330 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 13 average in baseball.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.452).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Steven Matz (2-7) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Matz is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Matz will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging four frames per outing.

He will try for his third straight outing without surrendering an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Cubs W 3-0 Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins L 3-2 Home Miles Mikolas Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies L 9-4 Home Adam Wainwright Chris Flexen 8/5/2023 Rockies - Home Steven Matz Ty Blach 8/6/2023 Rockies - Home Jack Flaherty Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays - Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays - Away Dakota Hudson Shane McClanahan 8/10/2023 Rays - Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals - Away Adam Wainwright Zack Greinke

