The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill (.306 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Twins.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .254 with eight doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

O'Neill enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389 with two homers.

In 69.2% of his games this year (27 of 39), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

In nine games this year (23.1%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 14 of 39 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .281 AVG .229 .343 OBP .308 .484 SLG .329 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 5 RBI 7 20/6 K/BB 25/8 0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings