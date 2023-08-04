Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt (hitting .189 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .818, fueled by an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .455. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- In 65.1% of his 106 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- In 13.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (32.1%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (16.0%).
- In 48 of 106 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.267
|AVG
|.282
|.377
|OBP
|.347
|.450
|SLG
|.460
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|28
|60/34
|K/BB
|44/22
|5
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.52 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.08, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .332 batting average against him.
