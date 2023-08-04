Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lars Nootbaar -- batting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on August 4 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .275.
- Nootbaar has had a hit in 51 of 78 games this year (65.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (25.6%).
- In 12.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has an RBI in 28 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- In 39 of 78 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.257
|AVG
|.293
|.355
|OBP
|.395
|.407
|SLG
|.469
|9
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|19
|31/23
|K/BB
|41/25
|3
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.52).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an 8.08 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .332 to his opponents.
