Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (48-62) and Colorado Rockies (42-66) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:15 PM ET on August 4.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Adam Wainwright (3-5) versus the Rockies and Chris Flexen (0-5).

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Cardinals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 7, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 23 out of the 53 games, or 43.4%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has a record of 4-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 515 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).

Cardinals Schedule