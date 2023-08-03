Taylor Motter -- batting .172 with three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Motter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter is hitting .190 with two doubles and four walks.

In seven of 15 games this season, Motter has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.

Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 .250 AVG .136 .286 OBP .240 .300 SLG .182 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 6/1 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings