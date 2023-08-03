Lars Nootbaar -- batting .455 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Twins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .279 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Nootbaar will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with three homers in his last games.
  • Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 51 of 77 games this season (66.2%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (26.0%).
  • In 10 games this season, he has homered (13.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (36.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.4%).
  • In 39 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 40
.265 AVG .293
.364 OBP .395
.419 SLG .469
9 XBH 16
6 HR 5
17 RBI 19
28/23 K/BB 41/25
3 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks ninth, 1.261 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 29th.
