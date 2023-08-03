The Minnesota Twins (55-54) and the St. Louis Cardinals (48-61) will square off in the series rubber match on Thursday, August 3 at Busch Stadium, with Sonny Gray getting the ball for the Twins and Matthew Liberatore taking the mound for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Cardinals have +105 odds to win. A 9-run total is listed for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.14 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-3, 6.75 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 42 out of the 71 games, or 59.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a 37-27 record (winning 57.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (47.7%) in those games.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 23rd 4th

