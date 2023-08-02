Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, August 2 at 12:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .416, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .571.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.2% of his games this season (80 of 105), with at least two hits 44 times (41.9%).

Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 22 of them (21.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 61.9% of his games this season (65 of 105), with two or more runs 24 times (22.9%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 48 .333 AVG .328 .430 OBP .400 .568 SLG .574 27 XBH 24 11 HR 13 31 RBI 30 34/36 K/BB 25/21 26 SB 25

