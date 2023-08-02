On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (batting .216 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has an OPS of .833, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .464. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
  • In 66.3% of his 104 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (14 of 104), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 32.7% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (16.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 46.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 52
.278 AVG .282
.390 OBP .347
.469 SLG .460
19 XBH 20
9 HR 9
28 RBI 28
57/34 K/BB 44/22
5 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
  • The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
  • The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ryan will aim to claim his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 148 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 39th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
