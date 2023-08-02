Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- In 65.7% of his 105 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 21.0% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 39.0% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this season (51.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|49
|.236
|AVG
|.278
|.297
|OBP
|.340
|.435
|SLG
|.561
|20
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|14
|36
|RBI
|38
|40/17
|K/BB
|32/15
|2
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Giolito (6-7 with a 3.85 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.85 ERA ranks 31st, 1.227 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 17th.
