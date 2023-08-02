The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Angels.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .295.

Arcia has gotten a hit in 55 of 84 games this season (65.5%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (31.0%).

In 11 games this season, he has homered (13.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games.

In 38.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 37 .317 AVG .270 .371 OBP .320 .497 SLG .394 15 XBH 9 7 HR 4 25 RBI 13 33/13 K/BB 28/10 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings