Nolan Arenado -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on August 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 111 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .279 with 44 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 69.9% of his 103 games this year, with at least two hits in 31.1% of them.

He has hit a home run in 20 games this season (19.4%), leaving the park in 5.0% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has driven home a run in 43 games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

In 38.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .306 AVG .252 .356 OBP .299 .510 SLG .500 21 XBH 23 9 HR 13 37 RBI 41 36/16 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

