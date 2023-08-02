How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins head into the second of a three-game series against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 147 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 505 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.455 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals' Dakota Hudson will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw 4 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Chicago Cubs, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/27/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-3
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Justin Steele
|7/28/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hayden Wesneski
|7/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Jameson Taillon
|7/30/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-0
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/1/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Pablo Lopez
|8/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Joe Ryan
|8/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Sonny Gray
|8/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|-
|8/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Chase Anderson
|8/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Austin Gomber
|8/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Zach Eflin
