Both the New York Yankees (55-51) and Tampa Bay Rays (65-44) will look for another big outing from hitters on a hot streak when the teams square off on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium. Jake Bauers is on a two-game homer streak for the Yankees, and Brandon Lowe has also homered in two consecutive games for the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (1-3) to the mound, while Zach Eflin (11-6) will take the ball for the Rays.

Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (1-3, 5.75 ERA) vs Eflin - TB (11-6, 3.64 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (1-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.75, a 1.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.377 in four games this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.

Eflin has recorded 11 quality starts this year.

Eflin will look to record his 18th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 21st, 1.023 WHIP ranks third, and 9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Zach Eflin vs. Yankees

The opposing Yankees offense has a collective .229 batting average, and is 29th in the league with 795 total hits and 22nd in MLB play with 458 runs scored. They have the 19th-ranked slugging percentage (.402) and are fifth in all of MLB with 146 home runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Yankees this season, Eflin has a 6 ERA and a 1.333 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .304.

