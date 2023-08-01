Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Willson Contreras and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Minnesota Twins and Pablo Lopez on August 1 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .249 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
- In 55.7% of his games this year (49 of 88), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (26.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has an RBI in 27 of 88 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.252
|AVG
|.247
|.339
|OBP
|.353
|.424
|SLG
|.430
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|41/16
|K/BB
|41/20
|4
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lopez (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.13 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.13 ERA ranks 36th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
