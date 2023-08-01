Willson Contreras and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Minnesota Twins and Pablo Lopez on August 1 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .249 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

In 55.7% of his games this year (49 of 88), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (26.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has an RBI in 27 of 88 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .252 AVG .247 .339 OBP .353 .424 SLG .430 16 XBH 17 5 HR 6 19 RBI 21 41/16 K/BB 41/20 4 SB 1

