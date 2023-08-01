Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, August 1 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.369), slugging percentage (.467) and OPS (.836) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this year (68 of 103), with more than one hit 36 times (35.0%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (33.0%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (16.5%).

He has scored in 46.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.6%.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 52 .279 AVG .282 .392 OBP .347 .474 SLG .460 19 XBH 20 9 HR 9 28 RBI 28 55/34 K/BB 44/22 5 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings