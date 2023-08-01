Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar and his .839 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .273 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 walks.
- Nootbaar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with three homers in his last games.
- In 65.3% of his games this year (49 of 75), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (24.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 12.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 50.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.293
|.357
|OBP
|.395
|.391
|SLG
|.469
|8
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|28/23
|K/BB
|41/25
|3
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins are sending Lopez (5-6) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.13 ERA ranks 36th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
