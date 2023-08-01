Player props can be found for Carlos Correa and Nolan Arenado, among others, when the Minnesota Twins visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 110 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 30 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .279/.328/.508 so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 113 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.369/.467 on the year.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (5-6) will take the mound for the Twins, his 22nd start of the season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.13), 19th in WHIP (1.142), and fifth in K/9 (11.2).

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jul. 25 7.0 6 2 2 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 7 2 at Athletics Jul. 15 5.2 8 7 7 7 3 vs. Royals Jul. 5 9.0 4 0 0 12 0 at Orioles Jun. 30 6.0 3 1 1 6 3

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 85 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He has a .228/.304/.398 slash line so far this year.

Correa hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with two doubles and two walks.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 62 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .207/.294/.437 on the year.

Buxton takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with four doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 29 3-for-3 2 0 2 6 0 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

