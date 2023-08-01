Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .281.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.
- Donovan has picked up a hit in 58 of 93 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has homered in 11 games this season (11.8%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (22 of 93), with more than one RBI nine times (9.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 93 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.275
|AVG
|.288
|.358
|OBP
|.367
|.455
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|7
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|12
|29/15
|K/BB
|24/18
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.13), 19th in WHIP (1.142), and fifth in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.