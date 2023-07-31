Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (67-36) and Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (55-51) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, July 31 at Truist Park. The contest will start at 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +180 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (10-8, 3.57 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (6-4, 4.46 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves and Angels matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-225), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Braves bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 90 times this season and won 59, or 65.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 18-7 (72%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Angels this season with a +180 moneyline set for this game.

The Angels have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Austin Riley 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+115) Matt Olson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.