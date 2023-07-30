Sean Murphy -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Murphy has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 21.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 75), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Murphy has driven home a run in 29 games this season (38.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
  • In 45.3% of his games this season (34 of 75), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 36
.298 AVG .264
.383 OBP .378
.546 SLG .536
19 XBH 16
8 HR 9
29 RBI 29
39/16 K/BB 34/17
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rea (5-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to opposing batters.
