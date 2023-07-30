The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.344 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .236.

DeJong has had a hit in 46 of 79 games this season (58.2%), including multiple hits 18 times (22.8%).

He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 79), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (25.3%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (10.1%).

In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 45 .217 AVG .248 .283 OBP .313 .365 SLG .453 7 XBH 17 5 HR 8 12 RBI 20 35/9 K/BB 52/12 1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings