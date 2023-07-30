Orioles vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (63-41) and New York Yankees (55-49) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 30.
The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (2-4, 6.46 ERA).
Orioles vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Orioles vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Orioles Performance Insights
- The Orioles have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Orioles' last 10 games.
- This season, the Orioles have won 33 out of the 47 games, or 70.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Baltimore has a record of 24-9, a 72.7% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Orioles have a 57.4% chance to win.
- Baltimore ranks 11th in the majors with 502 total runs scored this season.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- New York has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- New York scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (454 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 24
|@ Phillies
|W 3-2
|Dean Kremer vs Cristopher Sanchez
|July 25
|@ Phillies
|L 4-3
|Kyle Gibson vs Taijuan Walker
|July 26
|@ Phillies
|L 6-4
|Kyle Bradish vs Ranger Suárez
|July 28
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|Grayson Rodriguez vs Gerrit Cole
|July 29
|Yankees
|L 8-3
|Tyler Wells vs Clarke Schmidt
|July 30
|Yankees
|-
|Dean Kremer vs Luis Severino
|July 31
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Kyle Gibson vs Chris Bassitt
|August 1
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Kyle Bradish vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 2
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Grayson Rodriguez vs Yusei Kikuchi
|August 3
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Tyler Wells vs Kevin Gausman
|August 4
|Mets
|-
|Dean Kremer vs Carlos Carrasco
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Luis Severino vs Jordan Lyles
|July 25
|Mets
|L 9-3
|Domingo Germán vs Justin Verlander
|July 26
|Mets
|W 3-1
|Carlos Rodón vs José Quintana
|July 28
|@ Orioles
|L 1-0
|Gerrit Cole vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 29
|@ Orioles
|W 8-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Tyler Wells
|July 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Luis Severino vs Dean Kremer
|July 31
|Rays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 1
|Rays
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Zach Eflin
|August 2
|Rays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Shane McClanahan
|August 3
|Astros
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Hunter Brown
|August 4
|Astros
|-
|Luis Severino vs Brandon Bielak
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.