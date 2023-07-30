How to Watch the Orioles vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
The Baltimore Orioles and Ryan Mountcastle will square off against the New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Orioles vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles rank 14th in MLB play with 122 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Baltimore's .417 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' .248 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- Baltimore has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (502 total runs).
- The Orioles' .316 on-base percentage is 19th in baseball.
- The Orioles' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Baltimore's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- Baltimore's 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.302).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.
- Fueled by 292 extra-base hits, New York ranks 18th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- New York has scored 454 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- New York strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.86 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.239 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Orioles are sending Dean Kremer (10-4) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Kremer is looking to record his 11th quality start of the year in this game.
- Kremer has put together 17 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 21 appearances this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Severino (2-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 11 starts this season.
- Severino has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Phillies
|W 3-2
|Away
|Dean Kremer
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/25/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Taijuan Walker
|7/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Ranger Suárez
|7/28/2023
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Gerrit Cole
|7/29/2023
|Yankees
|L 8-3
|Home
|Tyler Wells
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Luis Severino
|7/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Chris Bassitt
|8/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Kevin Gausman
|8/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Carlos Carrasco
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jordan Lyles
|7/25/2023
|Mets
|L 9-3
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Justin Verlander
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|W 3-1
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
|7/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
|8/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shane McClanahan
|8/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Hunter Brown
|8/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Brandon Bielak
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.