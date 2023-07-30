Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks while batting .241.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- In 58.5% of his games this year (55 of 94), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (19.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In 19 games this year, he has homered (20.2%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 36.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this year (39.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.290
|AVG
|.196
|.374
|OBP
|.278
|.574
|SLG
|.423
|20
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|41
|RBI
|24
|56/21
|K/BB
|56/19
|4
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.58, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
