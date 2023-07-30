Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Eddie Rosario (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Brewers Player Props
|Braves vs Brewers Prediction
|Braves vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Brewers
|Braves vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Brewers Odds
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .252 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (54 of 90), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 15.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.9% of his games this season, Rosario has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|41
|.256
|AVG
|.246
|.288
|OBP
|.311
|.506
|SLG
|.442
|19
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|17
|45/8
|K/BB
|37/13
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea (5-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .237 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.