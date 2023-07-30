Sunday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (53-51) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (46-60) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on July 30.

The probable starters are Steven Matz (1-7) for the Cardinals and Kyle Hendricks (4-4) for the Cubs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 22, or 42.3%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 15-19, a 44.1% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 500 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.57 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule