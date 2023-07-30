Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Brendan Donovan -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 30 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .281 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 90th in slugging.
- Donovan has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 93), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (23.7%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (9.7%).
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (39.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.275
|AVG
|.288
|.358
|OBP
|.367
|.455
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|7
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|12
|29/15
|K/BB
|24/18
|2
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.58 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.58 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
