Brendan Donovan -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 30 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .281 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 90th in slugging.

Donovan has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 93), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (23.7%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (9.7%).

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (39.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .275 AVG .288 .358 OBP .367 .455 SLG .381 15 XBH 7 7 HR 4 22 RBI 12 29/15 K/BB 24/18 2 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings