Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras and his .655 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .248 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 77th in slugging.
- In 48 of 87 games this year (55.2%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (26.4%).
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (34.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.335
|OBP
|.353
|.426
|SLG
|.430
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|40/16
|K/BB
|41/20
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.75, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
