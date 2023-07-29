Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Lars Nootbaar (hitting .344 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 walks.
- Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (47 of 73), with multiple hits 18 times (24.7%).
- He has homered in nine games this season (12.3%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.6% of his games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6%.
- In 37 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|40
|.246
|AVG
|.293
|.356
|OBP
|.395
|.385
|SLG
|.469
|7
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|19
|27/22
|K/BB
|41/25
|3
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (4-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.75 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.