William Contreras and Ronald Acuna Jr. will hit the field when the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves meet on Saturday at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 191 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .491 slugging percentage.

The Braves are second in MLB with a .268 batting average.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (564 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves are second in MLB with a .338 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Atlanta has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.275).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (7-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Elder is looking to secure his 13th quality start of the year.

Elder heads into this game with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Charlie Morton John Schreiber 7/26/2023 Red Sox L 5-3 Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers W 10-7 Home Yonny Chirinos Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels - Home Charlie Morton Griffin Canning 8/1/2023 Angels - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels - Home - Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.