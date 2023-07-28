The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras and his .690 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .248.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 96th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Contreras has an RBI in 27 of 86 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 of 86 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 45 .248 AVG .247 .331 OBP .353 .428 SLG .430 16 XBH 17 5 HR 6 19 RBI 21 39/15 K/BB 41/20 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings