The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .252.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 35 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.1% of them.

He has gone deep in two of 35 games played this year, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

O'Neill has driven in a run in six games this year (17.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 34.3% of his games this year (12 of 35), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 20 .286 AVG .229 .352 OBP .308 .429 SLG .329 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 2 RBI 7 16/5 K/BB 25/8 0 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings