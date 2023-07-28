The Chicago Cubs (51-51) aim to add to their six-game winning streak when they square off against the St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Jordan Montgomery (6-8) will take the mound for the Cardinals in this matchup. The Cubs, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (6-8, 3.37 ERA) vs TBA - CHC

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (6-8) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.37 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .249.

He has 11 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Cubs

The Cubs are batting .254 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .409 (15th in the league) with 116 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Cubs in two games, and they have gone 13-for-45 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over 11 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.